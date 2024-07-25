Russia and Chinese nuclear-capable bombers patrol near United States

Moscow/Beijing: Russian and Chinese nuclear-capable strategic bombers patrolled near the US state of Alaska in the North Pacific and Arctic on Thursday, the two countries said, a move that prompted the United States and Canada to scramble fighter jets.

Russian Tu-95MS "Bear" strategic bombers and Chinese Xi'an H-6 strategic bombers took part in patrols over the Chukchi and Bering seas and the North Pacific, Russia's defence ministry said.

"During the flight, Russian and Chinese crews cooperated in the new area of joint operations during all stages of the air patrol," the Russian ministry said in a statement.

"At some stages of the route, the air group was accompanied by fighters from foreign countries," it said.

On the five-hour flight, the Russian and Chinese bombers were escorted by Russian Sukhoi Su-30SM and Su-35S fighters. No foreign airspace was violated, Russia said.

The US military's North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said that

US and Canadian fighter jets

had intercepted the Russian and People's Republic of China (PRC) aircraft in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).