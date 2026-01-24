<p>Moscow: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russian">Russian</a> Defence Ministry said on Saturday its forces had completed the takeover of the village of Starytsya in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ukraine">Ukraine</a>'s northeastern Kharkiv region.</p>.Ukraine's foreign minister says Putin 'cynically' ordered attacks during Abu Dhabi talks.<p>Moscow's troops also carried out a massive strike overnight on Ukrainian long-range drone sites and energy facilities, the ministry said.</p><p><em>Reuters</em> could not independently verify the battlefield reports.</p>