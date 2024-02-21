Ukraine discussion at G20 meet 'destructive': Russia

According to the G20 Brazil website, the group is to discuss among others, "the situation in the Middle East and the Russian offensive in Ukraine, which continue to generate global concern over the humanitarian crisis and the geopolitical and economic consequences of the conflicts."

Russia said that the topic of Ukraine is "non-core" for the G20.

"The Russian delegation intends to draw special attention of partners to the unacceptability of politicisation of the G20, which, according to its mandate, is designed to focus strictly on socio-economic challenges," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on it website.