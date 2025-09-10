Russia says it did not plan to attack targets in Poland

<p>Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that its drones had carried out a major attack on military facilities in western Ukraine but that it had not planned to hit any targets in Poland.</p><p>The ministry said its forces had achieved all its targets in the attack, and pointed out that the Russian drones "which allegedly crossed the border with Poland" had a range of not more than 700 km (434 miles).</p><p>"Nevertheless, we are prepared to hold consultations with the Polish Defence Ministry on this topic," it said.</p>