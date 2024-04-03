Russia says NATO, at 75, is back in Cold War mindset

Moscow: Russia said on Wednesday that NATO had returned to a Cold War mindset as the alliance marks its 75th anniversary this week.

"Today, in relations with Russia, the bloc has returned to Cold War settings," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

She said NATO has no place in the "multipolar world" that Moscow says it seeks to build in order to end US dominance, but that it remains the focus of Russian attention.

President Vladimir Putin launched what he called his "special military operation" in Ukraine in 2022 with the stated aim of preventing NATO from expanding its footprint close to Russia. But the war has served to galvanise the alliance, which has expanded to 32 members by admitting Finland and Sweden