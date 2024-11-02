Russia says Ukraine is sabotaging prisoner of war exchanges

<p>Moscow: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russian</a> Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ukriane">Ukraine</a> was essentially sabotaging the process of exchanging prisoners of war.</p><p>Zakharova said that Russia's defence ministry had offered Kyiv to hand over 935 Ukrainian prisoners of war but that Ukraine had taken only 279.</p>.Take our nuclear warnings seriously to avoid World War Three: Russia's Medvedev to US.<p>"Russia has never refused to have dialogue about exchanges of prisoners of war," Zakharova told reporters, adding that claims to the contrary were simply lies made up to discredit Russia.</p><p>There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on Saturday.</p>