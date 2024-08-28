Russia says UN watchdog must be 'more objective' after trip to nuclear plant near war zone

Moscow: Russia said on Wednesday it wanted the International Atomic Energy Agency to take a "more objective and clearer" stance on nuclear safety, a day after the agency head visited a Russian nuclear plant near where Ukraine has mounted an incursion into the country.

Separately, Russia said its forces had defused unexploded US-supplied munitions fired by Ukraine that were shot down just 5 km (3 miles) from the Kursk nuclear plant.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi toured the Kursk facility on Tuesday and warned of the danger of a serious nuclear accident there. He said he had inspected damage from a drone strike last week, which Russia had blamed on Ukraine, but did not say who was responsible.

Russian state news agency RIA quoted Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying in a radio interview that Moscow wanted the IAEA to speak out more clearly on issues of nuclear security, although she denied it was demanding that the agency take a pro-Russian line.

"We see both the assessments and the work of this structure (the IAEA), but each time we want a more objective and clearer expression of the position of this structure," Zakharova said.

"Not in favour of our country, not in favour of confirming Moscow's position, but in favour of facts with one specific goal: ensuring safety and preventing the development of a scenario along a catastrophic path, to which the Kyiv regime is pushing everyone."

The IAEA could not immediately be reached for comment.

Zakharova's words were indicative of increasing pressure from Moscow on the IAEA, which throughout the 30-month war has urged both sides to refrain from fighting around nuclear plants in order to avoid a catastrophic incident.