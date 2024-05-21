Russia says Zelenskyy seeks more Western help because his army is in deep trouble

Mocow: The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was seeking greater Western involvement in the conflict because Ukrainian forces were in an extremely unfavourable situation at the frontline.

Zelenskyy told Reuters on Monday that he was pushing Western partners to get more directly involved in the war by helping to intercept Russian missiles over Ukraine and allowing Kyiv to use Western weapons against enemy military equipment amassing near the border.

Asked about the Reuters interview, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said some Ukrainian officials including Zelenskyy had been sometimes "slipping into hysteria" over recent days.

"This is due to the extremely unfavourable position of the forces of the Kyiv regime at the front," Peskov told reporters.