Russia, Syria, Iran should take measures after Israel's strike on Damascus, Erdogan says

<p>Istanbul: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russia</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/syria">Syria</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> should take more effective measures to protect Syria's territorial integrity, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said, when asked about Israel's recent strike on Damascus.</p><p>"We will defend an urgent and permanent peace in Syria...Israel is the most concrete threat to regional and global peace," Erdogan said in an interview with Turkish media.</p><p>"It is essential that Russia, Iran and Syria take more effective measures against this situation, which poses the greatest threat to Syria's territorial integrity," according to a readout of the interview from the presidency. </p>