<p>Moscow: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russia</a>'s state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Friday it continues to restrict the WhatsApp messaging service and will block it entirely if it fails to comply with Russian law, state-run <em>TASS</em> news agency reported.</p><p>In August, Russia began limiting some calls on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/whatsapp">WhatsApp</a>, owned by Meta Platforms, and on Telegram, accusing the foreign-owned platforms of refusing to share information with law enforcement in fraud and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/terrorism">terrorism</a> cases.</p>