Russia, Ukraine set to swap 115 prisoners each, UAE official says

Dubai: Russia and Ukraine are set to exchange 115 prisoners each on Saturday after negotiations mediated by the United Arab Emirates, an Emirati official said, the first such prisoner swap since Ukraine launched its offensive inside Russia this month.

The Emirati official spoke on condition of anonymity because the details were not yet public.

There was no immediate comment from Russian and Ukrainian officials on the purported exchange.

It would be the seventh such exchange the UAE has mediated since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Abu Dhabi, a close security partner of the United States, has maintained warm relations with Moscow throughout the war, frustrating some Western officials. It has also strengthened ties with Kyiv.