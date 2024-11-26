Russia wants long-term peace in Ukraine, Putin's spy chief says

<p>Moscow: Russia opposes simply freezing the conflict in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ukraine">Ukraine </a>because Moscow needs a "solid and long-term peace" that resolves the core reasons for the crisis, President<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vladimir-putin"> Vladimir Putin</a>'s foreign intelligence chief said on Tuesday.</p><p>Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), said that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russia </a>had the initiative on the battlefield.</p>.Russia to try jailed Kremlin critic Navalny for slander amid EU talks.<p>Naryshkin said Russia was categorically opposed to the "freezing of the conflict", adding that Russia wanted a long-term peace. Russia is open for talks, Naryshkin said. </p>