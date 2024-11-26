Home
Russia wants long-term peace in Ukraine, Putin's spy chief says

Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), said that Russia had the initiative on the battlefield.
Reuters
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 10:17 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 10:17 IST
