<p>Russian air defences on Saturday downed a drone headed for Moscow and specialists were examining fragments on the ground, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram.</p><p>Several airports in central Russia suspended operations because of concerns over safe airspace, Russia's air transport agency Rosaviatsia said.</p><p>In a series of announcements over several hours, Rosaviatsia said operations had been suspended at airports in Izhevsk, Nizhniy Nolvgorod, Samara, Penza, Tambov and Ulyanovsk, east and southeast of Moscow.</p><p>Officials at the airport in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, were quoted by Russian news agencies as saying that dozens of flights had been delayed.</p><p>Russia's Defence Ministry said its air defence units had intercepted and destroyed 32 drones in a three-hour period over a number of areas in the centre of the country.</p>