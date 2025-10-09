<p>Russian attacks killed three people on Wednesday in and around the city of Kherson in Ukraine's south, the regional governor said.</p><p>Oleksandr Prokudin, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said two people were killed in a morning attack on a district of Kherson. A third died when Russian forces shelled the locality of Bilozerka, outside the city.</p><p>Ukrainian troops recaptured Kherson and parts of the region of the same name in late 2022, but Russian forces still hold large swathes of the region.</p>