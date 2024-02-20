Russian drones kill five people, damage industrial facility, Ukraine says

Russian drone attacks on Tuesday killed five people from one family and damaged an industrial facility in Ukraine's northern and central regions, local authorities said.

A drone of Lancet type hit a residential building in the northerly Sumy region in the morning, killing a mother, her two sons and two other relatives, the regional military administration said on the Telegram messenger app.

Earlier on Tuesday Ukraine's military said that Russia had launched 23 Shahed drones overnight and its air defences had destroyed all of them, including over the central Poltava region.