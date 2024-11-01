Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russian foreign minister hails close military and intelligence service ties with North Korea

Lavrov made the comments at the start of talks in Moscow with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.
Reuters
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 10:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 10:22 IST
World newsRussiaNorth Korea

Follow us on :

Follow Us