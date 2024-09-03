Russian missile strike kills at least 41 people in Ukraine's Poltava

Kyiv: At least 41 people were killed and more than 180 wounded on Tuesday when Russia hit a military institute in the central town of Poltava, President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy said, in one of the deadliest single strikes of the war.

Zelenskiyy said in a video that Russian forces struck with two ballistic missiles, damaging a building of the Military Institute of Communications.

He added that he had ordered a full and prompt investigation into the circumstances of the attack.