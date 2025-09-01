<p>Tianjin: The West's constant attempts to draw Kiev into NATO is one of the main causes of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vladimir-putin">Vladimir Putin</a> said at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sco">SCO</a>) summit here.</p><p>Putin claimed that the crisis arose largely because of the “coup d’etat in Kiev in 2014, which was provoked by the West", Russian news agency <em>Tass</em> reported.</p><p>"The second reason for the crisis is the West's constant attempts to draw <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ukraine">Ukraine</a> into NATO. As we have repeatedly emphasised, this poses a direct threat to Russia's security," he said.</p>.PM Narendra Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin; calls for ending Ukraine conflict as soon as possible.<p>In February 2014, deadly clashes between protesters and state forces in the capital Kyiv culminated in the ousting of then president Viktor Yanukovych.</p><p>According to the Russian president, “as a result of the coup in 2014, the political leadership of the country that did not support Ukraine's accession to NATO was removed".</p><p>Putin arrived here on Sunday to take part in the summit of the 10-member bloc.</p><p>He later attended the opening banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.</p><p>His presence at the SCO summit shifted focus on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, unsuccessful attempts by US President Donald Trump to work out a ceasefire and pressuring India with heavy tariffs for buying Russian oil.</p><p>The SCO was founded on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai. Initially, it consisted of six countries: Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.</p><p>India and Pakistan joined in 2017, followed by Iran in 2023 and Belarus in 2024.</p>