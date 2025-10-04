<p>A Russian strike hit a passenger train in Ukraine's northern Sumy region causing casualties among the passengers, regional governor Oleh Hryhorov said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Hryhorov said the Russian attack had targeted a railway station, and that a train heading to Kyiv had been hit.</p>.Russian aircraft equipped with ballistic missiles fly over Barents Sea during 'Zapad 2025' drills: Reports.<p>Moscow has stepped up its air strike campaign on Ukraine's railway infrastructure, hitting it almost every day over the last two months.</p>