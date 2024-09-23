Home
world

Russian Soyuz brings crew of three back from International Space Station

Reuters
Last Updated : 23 September 2024, 13:18 IST

Moscow: A Russian Soyuz capsule landed on the Kazakh steppe on Monday, bringing two Russian cosmonauts and a US astronaut back to Earth after a stint on the International Space Station (ISS).

The Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft with Roscosmos cosmonauts Nikolai Chub, Oleg Kononenko and NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson landed at 1159 GMT.

Kononenko and Chub had been part of the ISS crew since last September, completing a 374-day mission. Dyson's stay was shorter, lasting 184 days.

Published 23 September 2024, 13:18 IST
World news Russia Soyuz

