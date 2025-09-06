Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows due to health reasons: Been unwell for a year

The 38-year-old comedian said the impact of his rigorous schedule on his health, adding he has been feeling unwell for a year but felt compelled to keep working.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 13:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 13:12 IST
Entertainment NewscomedianTrendingZakir Khan

Follow us on :

Follow Us