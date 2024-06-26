Russia's Dagestan temporarily on high alert after reports of armed man in Makhachkala

Russia's Dagestan region was put temporarily on a high alert late on Tuesday after reports of an armed man in Makhachkala, one of the two cities in the North Caucasus region where gunmen killed 20 people over the weekend.

The region's police conducted checks on several streets in Makhachkala urging people to flee the area after reports of an armed man on one of the city's squares, RIA state news agency reported, citing a spokeswoman for the region's internal affairs ministry.

"Everything is calm," RIA cited the spokeswoman, Gayana Garieva, as saying late on Tuesday, adding the reports about the armed man had not been confirmed.