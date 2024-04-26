JOIN US
Homeworld

Russia's Shoigu meets Iranian counterpart, says ready to expand military co-operation, says RIA

Contacts between the countries' military departments have increased signficantly recently, Shoigu was cited as saying.
Last Updated 26 April 2024, 13:24 IST

Moscow: Russia is ready to expand military and technical cooperation with Iran, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his Iranian counterpart Gharaei Ashtiani at a meeting on Friday, the RIA state news agency reported.

Contacts between the countries' military departments have increased signficantly recently, Shoigu was cited as saying.

The two ministers were attending a meeting in Kazakhstan of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a security grouping that includes Russia, India, China, Iran, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

(Published 26 April 2024, 13:24 IST)
