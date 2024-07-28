Saudi Arabia plans 92,000-capacity stadium in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it plans to build a 92,000-capacity stadium in Riyadh that can host major international events, with the kingdom looking set to win the right to host the 2034 World Cup.

The Saudi sports ministry unveiled the approved design for the stadium, which is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2029, according to the state news agency SPA.

The stadium is set to serve as the main base of the Saudi national team and will be part of a sports complex featuring an indoor sports hall, an Olympic-sized pool and other facilities. It will be named after Saudi King Salman.