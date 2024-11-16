Home
Schools in Pak’s Punjab to remain shut till Nov 24 due to heavy smog

The Punjab government of Maryam Nawaz extended smog-related restrictions in the province till November 24 after Lahore, Multan and some other cities remained most polluted.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 16:04 IST

Published 16 November 2024, 16:04 IST
