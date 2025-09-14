Karnataka's Hutti Gold Mines earns Rs 440 crore profit

<p>Lingsugur (Raichur district): The Hutti Gold Mines Ltd (HGML) has reported a profit of Rs 440 crore for the current year, G T Patil, the HGML chairman said on Saturday.</p>.<p>“The Hutti Gold Mines Ltd has earned a profit of Rs 440 crore in the current year due to steep increase in gold prices. Last year, it had registered a profit of Rs 239 crore after tax. After I took charge as chairman of HGML, I have initiated several welfare measures for workers, including enhanced insurance coverage for all workers. I have directed the managing director of the company to increase the CSR fund by Rs 2.5 crore for the development of the local area. </p>.<p>This apart, 1,000 residential quarters for workers were built at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore and a drinking water project was implemented at Rs 135 crore. Also, the tender process is underway for setting up a solar power plant at the site,” Patil told reporters here.</p>.<p>He also added that the company has set an enhanced target for extraction of ore and its processing. </p>