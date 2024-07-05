Scottish National Party set for worst UK election showing since 2010, says exit poll

London: The Scottish National Party was set for its worst showing at a British parliamentary election since 2010, an exit poll said on Thursday, projecting it would win just 10 seats amid a predicted resurgence for the Labour Party in its traditional heartlands.

The SNP, which held 43 seats before the election was called, has suffered from a period of turmoil that has seen two leaders quit in little over a year, a police investigation into the party's finances and splits on a range of policies including its attempts to secure a second referendum on independence.

Former leader Nicola Sturgeon said the exit poll was at the "grimmer end of expectations" for her party, but said she expected it would be proved broadly correct.