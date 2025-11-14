Menu
Security forces kill 26 terrorists in northwest Pakistan

The operation in Bajaur was conducted after receiving credible information about the presence of a large number of terrorists in the Gaddar village.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 13:30 IST
Published 14 November 2025, 13:30 IST
