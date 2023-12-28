Self-proclaimed 'ecosexual' woman finds love in an oak tree

Identifying herself as a self-proclaimed ‘ecosexual’, 45-year-old Sonja Semyonova from Vancouver has developed an unconventional bond with nature, particularly with an oak tree, which she describes as a source of "erotic energy."
The term ecosexual is explored in 'Here Come The Ecosexuals', and, as per the website, is characterised by finding nature romantic, sensual, and attractive, often envisioning Earth as a lover.
A resident of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Semyonova's unique relationship with nature began to flourish during the winter of 2020, reported New York Post. As a self-intimacy guide and a somatic sex educator in training, she found herself drawn to the natural world during her daily walks amidst the Covid-19 lockdown. It was during these strolls that she encountered a giant oak tree, which sparked a deep and unusual connection.
"I was walking a path near the tree five days a week for the whole winter. I noticed a connection with the tree. I would lie against it," Semyonova told the publication, describing her budding connection with the tree as an erotic experience. She also said that she felt humbled by the "feeling of being tiny and supported by something so solid".
As her attachment grew, Semyonova realized that her feelings towards the tree were different from those she had experienced in human relationships. "The presence I feel with the tree is what I'm looking for, but that's a fantasy with a person," she expressed. Her experiences, she clarifies, are purely psychological and do not involve physical interactions with the tree.
"A big misconception is that ecosexuality means sex between people and nature, it’s a different way to explore the erotic. To watch the changing of the seasons is to me an erotic act. You go from death in winter and then everything comes alive in spring and mates," she told NY Post.
Semyonova argues that ecosexuality is more widespread than commonly thought and could be instrumental in addressing climate issues. She believes that people's attraction to nature, such as picnicking in parks or hiking, stems from an innate connection to the life force present in natural environments. She advocates for a more symbiotic relationship with nature, suggesting that embracing this bond could lead to better environmental stewardship and awareness.
