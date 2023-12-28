Self-proclaimed 'ecosexual' woman finds love in an oak tree

Identifying herself as a self-proclaimed ‘ecosexual’, 45-year-old Sonja Semyonova from Vancouver has developed an unconventional bond with nature, particularly with an oak tree, which she describes as a source of "erotic energy."

The term ecosexual is explored in 'Here Come The Ecosexuals', and, as per the website, is characterised by finding nature romantic, sensual, and attractive, often envisioning Earth as a lover.

A resident of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Semyonova's unique relationship with nature began to flourish during the winter of 2020, reported New York Post. As a self-intimacy guide and a somatic sex educator in training, she found herself drawn to the natural world during her daily walks amidst the Covid-19 lockdown. It was during these strolls that she encountered a giant oak tree, which sparked a deep and unusual connection.

"I was walking a path near the tree five days a week for the whole winter. I noticed a connection with the tree. I would lie against it," Semyonova told the publication, describing her budding connection with the tree as an erotic experience. She also said that she felt humbled by the "feeling of being tiny and supported by something so solid".