JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Man with weapons, explosives take several hostage at local bar in Dutch town

Police said that 150 homes had been evacuated and the public was asked to stay away from the area.
Last Updated 30 March 2024, 10:37 IST

Follow Us

Amsterdam: Several people were being held hostage in the eastern Dutch town of Ede on Saturday and police evacuated homes in the area, police said.

Several special police units had been deployed to the scene, a building in the centre of town, police said in a statement posted on social media. They added that 150 homes had been evacuated and the public was asked to stay away from the area.

People were taken hostage at the local Petticoat bar early Saturday morning by a man with weapons and explosives, national newspaper de Telegraaf reported, citing several anonymous sources.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 March 2024, 10:37 IST)
World newshostageDutch

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT