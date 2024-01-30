Shark attacks woman swimming in Sydney Harbour

Sydney: A woman swimmer was seriously injured in a shark attack in Sydney Harbour and had been taken to the hospital in a stable condition, authorities said on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to a private wharf in Elizabeth Bay on Monday evening and found a woman, believed to be aged in her 20s, with "a serious injury" to her right leg, the police in New South Wales state said in a statement.

Police said they had been told the woman was swimming off the wharf when the shark attacked her. The incident happened about 20 metres (60 feet) off from the jetty, media reported, citing residents.