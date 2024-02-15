Shehbaz Sharif’s nomination as Pakistan PM ignites speculation if Nawaz’s political career is over

Lahore: The surprise nomination of Shehbaz Sharif as Pakistan's next prime minister is being seen as a likely end of his elder brother Nawaz Sharif's political career after he failed to secure the coveted post for a record fourth time.

Shehbaz Sharif, 72, is expected to become prime minister after a post-poll alliance of leading political parties led by the two brothers struck a deal with other parties to form a coalition government after last week's elections resulted in a hung Parliament.

If everything goes as planned, the six-party coalition government is likely to take the reins early next month in the coup-prone country.

None of the three major parties, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the Pakistan People's Party, or the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have won the necessary seats in the February 8 general elections to secure a majority in the National Assembly and, therefore, will be unable to form a government on their own.

Shehbaz Sharif has prevailed over 74-year-old Nawaz Sharif in the race to grab the coveted post apparently with the blessings of the powerful military establishment, sources said.