Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Shehbaz urges SCO member states to strengthen organisation's framework to tackle regional challenges

Sharif's remarks came as he addressed the opening session of the 23rd meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 08:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 08:20 IST
World newsPakistanShehbaz SharifSCO Summit

Follow us on :

Follow Us