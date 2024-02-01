Should have handled cancer diagnosis better, says Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin

Austin's secrecy surrounding his condition and his Jan. 1 hospitalization caught the White House and Congress off guard, and even Biden didn't know Austin was hospitalized during much of the first week of January.

"I did not handle this right," Austin said.

The incident triggered a political uproar. Republicans accused Austin of dereliction of duty. Biden, a Democrat, has said he has confidence in Austin despite what the president agreed was a lapse in judgment.

Austin said privacy and not secrecy was behind his decision not to tell the White House or public about the diagnosis earlier.

"It was a gut punch," Austin said referring to his diagnosis.

Austin was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Dec. 22 to treat prostate cancer. He returned to the hospital on Jan. 1 due to complications that included a urinary tract infection.

His hospitalization was not disclosed until four days later, and the Pentagon did not specify why he was being treated until Jan. 9.

Austin said he had never directed anyone in his staff to keep his January hospitalization from the White House or the public.

Some prominent Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, called for Austin to be removed from his job. Austin is a retired four-star general who led forces in Iraq and who is America's first Black defense secretary.