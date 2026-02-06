Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Shrouded in secrecy, conditions apply: All about Bangladesh-US trade deal

India's recent pact with US saw a reduction in tariffs from 25 per cent to 18 per cent, bringing much relief to the labour-intensive sector.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 10:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 10:36 IST
World newsUnited StatesBusiness NewsTradeBangaldesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us