Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

The news report said that police apprehended Augustin on Friday “about two miles from the crash site and found he had a suspended driver's license and his Alabama license plate did not match his New York registration.”

Referring to the incidents, New York State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar said that in the past seven days alone, “there were two reprehensible crimes against the Sikh American community in Richmond Hill that leave us all devastated.”

Rajkumar, who represents Richmond Hill, described the area as the ‘Sikh Capital of the USA” and said “in our community, Sikhs, Christians, Hindus, Muslims, and Jews live together in harmony, often on the same block. When a crime occurs against any of us, it is a crime against all of us, and we come together in solidarity.”

She said “Sikhs are our protectors: their faith preaches seva, meaning “selfless service.” Their religion teaches that there is divinity in everyone of any faith and that there is an obligation to protect the welfare of all humanity.”

She said that as the first Punjabi American ever elected to the New York State Office, she will always fight for the freedom and dignity of Sikh Americans and people of every faith. She vowed to continue working with Adams, Police Commissioner Edward Caban and all stakeholders to deliver the resources for the Sikh community to live in peace and safety.