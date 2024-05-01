Singapore Airlines to pay Rs 2 lakh compensation to Indian fliers for 'faulty' business class seats

An Indian couple, Ravi Gupta and Anjali, received over Rs 2 lakh ($2,000) compensation from Singapore Airlines (SIA) for business class seat malfunction. The couple complained of having to manually recline the seats instead of an automated recline, New York Post reported.

Court ordered the airline to provide compensation for "mental agony and physical suffering" caused to the couple during a five-hour flight from Hyderabad to Singapore in May last year.

Gupta, a Director General of Police, was en route to Australia and had a layover at Singapore. The couple went on about their issue on the layover and said that they would approach the case legally, NYPost reported.