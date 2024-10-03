Home
world

Singapore woman fined Rs 3L for faking medical certificate to take 9 days leave: Report

The woman took an old medical certificate and with the help of Photoshop made some changes so it would seem that she'd been sick.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 05:38 IST

World newsSingaporeTrending

