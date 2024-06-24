Home
Sixteen killed in fire at South Korea battery factory

The fire, which has largely been extinguished, occurred at around 10:30 am (0130 GMT) at a factory run by battery manufacturer Aricell in Hwaseong, south of the capital Seoul.
Last Updated : 24 June 2024, 08:16 IST
Seoul: A total of 16 people died after a fire broke out at a South Korean battery plant on Monday, and 21 people remained missing, a fire official told a briefing.

The fire, which has largely been extinguished, occurred at around 10:30 am (0130 GMT) at a factory run by battery manufacturer Aricell in Hwaseong, south of the capital Seoul.

The blaze began after a series of battery cells exploded inside a warehouse with some 35,000 units, said Kim Jin-young, a local fire official.

