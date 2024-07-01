Small plane with 5 aboard crashes in rural upstate New York

Emergency responders were searching for a small plane carrying five people that crashed in a rural part of New York state outside the Catskill Park on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The plane, a single-engine Piper PA-46, crashed around 2 pm, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or whether there were injuries or fatalities. The search was initially focused on an area near Trout Creek, New York, which is about 45 minutes east of Binghamton, New York.

Sarah Taylor Sulick, a public affairs specialist at the NTSB, said that “it’s our understanding that the plane has not yet been located and the local authorities are conducting a search.”

Preliminary information indicated that the plane left from Albert S. Nader Regional Airport in Oneonta, New York, with five people aboard, authorities said.

It was headed to Charleston, West Virginia, when it crashed under unknown circumstances, Sulick said, adding that an NTSB investigator was expected to arrive at the scene Monday.