South Africa's Ramaphosa to be re-elected as president under unity government deal: Reports

Johannesburg: South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa is set to be re-elected as president under a national unity government deal between the Democratic Alliance and the African National Congress, news website TimesLive reported on Friday.

The result, announced on Sunday, was the worst election showing for the African National Congress (ANC), Africa's oldest liberation movement, once led by Nelson Mandela, since it came to power 30 years ago, ending white minority rule.

Voters angry at joblessness, inequality and rolling power blackouts slashed support for the ANC to 40.2 per cent, down from 57.5 per cent in the previous 2019 parliamentary vote.