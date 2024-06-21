South Korea summons Russian ambassador over pact with Pyongyang

Seoul: South Korea's foreign ministry said it had summoned the Russian ambassador in protest over a pact between Russia and North Korea signed in Pyongyang this week, as a Reuters witness saw him enter the ministry building on Friday afternoon.

First vice foreign minister Kim Hong-kyun conveyed Seoul's stance on the pact and military cooperation between Russia and North Korea to Georgy Zinoviev, the top Russian envoy to Seoul, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Kim told Zinoviev that Russia's military support for North Korea harms South Korea's security and would inevitably have a "negative impact" on relations between Seoul and Moscow.

He also urged Russia to "act responsibly," according to the ministry.

Attempts to intimidate Russia are unacceptable, Zinoviev was quoted as saying by the Russian Embassy in Seoul.