Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Sri Lanka Parliament set to strip privileges of former presidents

Following the apex court's ruling, the parliamentary business committee decided to debate the bill on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 10:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 September 2025, 10:22 IST
World newsSri Lanka

Follow us on :

Follow Us