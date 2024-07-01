Sri Lanka voices concern with India over naval sailor's death during operation to seize Indian trawler

Colombo: Sri Lanka has voiced its concern to India over the death of a naval sailor who was killed in a recent operation to seize an Indian trawler allegedly engaged in illegal fishing in the island nation's territorial waters.

The Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Delhi Kshenuka Seneviratne has conveyed the message to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, sources in the foreign ministry here said on Monday.

On June 25, off the coast of Point Pedro in the north, a senior sailor from the Navy Special Boat Squadron sustained critical injuries due to “the aggressive manoeuvres of the Indian trawler, resisting its seizure”, a statement issued by the Sri Lankan Navy said last week.

“Unfortunately, the senior sailor succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Teaching Hospital, Jaffna,” it added.

The Navy said that 10 Indian fishermen were arrested and their trawler was seized. The 10 arrested fishermen have been charged with the murder of the sailor as well as causing damage to the Naval property. The hearing of the case is fixed for July 22 in Mallakum in Jaffna.