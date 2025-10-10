Menu
Homeworld

Strong 7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes off southern Philippines, tsunami warning issued

The strong quake came two weeks after the Philippines experienced its deadliest quake in more than a decade, with 72 people killed on the island of Cebu. That was a magnitude of 6.9 and also struck offshore.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 04:14 IST
Published 10 October 2025, 04:14 IST
World newsEarthquakeTsunamiPhillippines

