<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Iran">Iranian</a> students protested at universities in capital city <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Tehran">Tehran</a> and the central city of Isfahan, highlighting deteriorating living standards in the country, <em>AFP </em>reported citing local media. </p><p>This comes days after demonstrations by shopkeepers, local media reported. </p><p>"Demonstrations took place in Tehran at the universities of Beheshti, Khajeh Nasir, Sharif, Amir Kabir, Science and Culture, and Science and Technology as well as th Isfahan University of Technology," reported Ilna, a news agency affiliated with the labour movement.</p>