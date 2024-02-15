Super Bowl Parade Mass Shooting: 1 killed, 21 injured in US

One person was killed and children were among the 21 injured after a mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory rally triggering panic among huge crowds of fans.
It was unclear who was responsible for the shooting near the city’s Union Station.
Three people were detained, the Kansas City police chief said, and at least two of them had been armed, authorities said earlier in the day.
Police were trying to determine whether one of the three in custody had been tackled by fans at the rally, referring to videos circulating online.
As the crowds began to disperse, some parade attendees were left stranded.
