Homeworld

Super Bowl Parade Mass Shooting: 1 killed, 21 injured in US

One person was killed and at least 21 others were shot, including nine children, in a barrage of gunfire at a Super Bowl victory celebration in Kansas City, turning a scene of triumph into one of chaos as thousands of fans ran for safety.
Last Updated 15 February 2024, 05:55 IST

One person was killed and children were among the 21 injured after a mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory rally triggering panic among huge crowds of fans.

Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

It was unclear who was responsible for the shooting near the city’s Union Station.

Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Three people were detained, the Kansas City police chief said, and at least two of them had been armed, authorities said earlier in the day.

Credit: Alyssa Contreras via Reuters

Police were trying to determine whether one of the three in custody had been tackled by fans at the rally, referring to videos circulating online.

Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

As the crowds began to disperse, some parade attendees were left stranded.

Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

(Published 15 February 2024, 05:55 IST)
