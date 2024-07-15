Suspect came within inches of killing Trump, but left few clues as to why

Bethel Park, Pennsylvania: The portrait pieced together so far of the 20-year-old nursing home aide who allegedly tried to assassinate Donald Trump at an election rally reveals frustratingly little about why he would make such an attempt, or how he managed to come so close to killing the former president.

The early details that have emerged about Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was shot dead by law enforcement, show a young man working an entry-level job near his hometown in Pennsylvania, where he graduated from high school in 2022 with a reputation as a bright but quiet classmate. His high school counselor described him as "respectful" and said he never knew Crooks to be political.

The FBI said on Sunday that Crooks' social media profile does not contain threatening language, nor have they found any history of mental health issues. They said he acted alone and have not identified a motive.

What is unique about Crooks - when compared to other recent shooters who opened fire at schools, churches, malls and parades - is that he came within inches of killing a presidential candidate.

On Saturday afternoon, Crooks slipped onto a rooftop location 150 yards (140 meters) from the stage where Trump was speaking in Butler, Pennsylvania. He then began firing an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle, purchased by his father, officials said.