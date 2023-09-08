Suspension of Indian-origin Minister from Singapore Parliament demanded

In a Facebook post on Friday, Hazel Poa, Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) Non-Constituency Member of Parliament, said that she has filed the motion on Thursday to suspend Iswaran “for the remainder of the current session of the 14th Parliament.”

This is so that he “no longer receives his MP allowance of SGD 192,500 ($141,152) per year while he has been requested by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to not perform any official duties during his investigation by CPIB,” she added.