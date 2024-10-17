Home
Sydney beaches closed due to toxic 'tar balls'

Waverley Council said it had closed Bondi, Bronte and Tamarama beaches as a precaution, while neighbouring Randwick Council has closed an additional four beaches to the south. Bondi and Maroubra Beach to the south were later reopened.
Reuters
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 06:19 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 06:19 IST
